Top 3 things about moving to Hawaii and how to find the best real estate for you

Moving to the beautiful and exotic Hawaiian island may seem like a dream, but it is in fact a very achievable goal if you are looking to buy property in the area.

While it may feel as though buying property in Hawaii could be quite different from buying property in the continental United States, the truth is that it is actually incredibly similar! With that being said, there are always tips and tricks that any potential buyer should be aware of when they are thinking about moving to a new place and purchasing a property.

From working on the primary market to dipping into Hawaii Pocket Listings to find the perfect home, we’ve got you covered. Let’s get started.

Find a fantastic and full-time realtor

While you may think that you can go it alone in terms of finding the right home for you and your family, you should always prioritize working with a highly experienced and full-time realtor. Not only will they understand the market as much as possible, but they will also likely have access to Hawaii Pocket Listings which will allow you to find fantastic homes that are either being listed privately or are currently off the market.

While you may be able to access Hawaii Pocket Listings and off-market options if you go it alone, that task will be far harder and demand much more work compared to just working with a great realtor.

Focus on your dream budget, not your dream home

This might be hard to wrap your head around at first, but this rule applies to any potential home purchase. Instead of focusing on a dream home that comes with all the bells and whistles, you will instead want to focus on setting a budget for the home (that includes monthly bills, taxes, and more) and prioritize finding a home in that range. After all, you can always buy a home at a bargain and put money into it to renovate to make it your dream home. This way, you will be sure not to stretch yourself too thin financially, which can lead to major anxiety in the long run!

Make sure you know everything about the location

Hawaii is an incredibly unique place with incredibly unique locations. For that reason, you are going to want to spend a lot of time considering the positives and negatives of any potential location. If you’re inland, you might be close to markets and entertainment but far from beaches, golf courses, and hikes. On the other hand, if you’re on the coast, you could be a really long drive from anything else. So, make sure you are keeping location in mind throughout your home search and home buying journey.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a lot to keep in mind when thinking about buying a home in Hawaii. Hopefully, this quick breakdown has helped you start to think about the right things and ask the right questions.

