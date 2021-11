This week’s ACC Basketball schedule

Monday, Nov. 15

Bryant at Clemson | RSN | 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech | ACCNX | 7 p.m.

Lamar at Georgia Tech | ACCNX | 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Louisville | ACCN | 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Miami at Florida Atlantic | CBSSN | 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at #7/9 Duke | RSN | 7 p.m.

UNC Wilmington at Pitt | ACCNX | 7 p.m.

Virginia at #15/14 Houston | ESPN | 8 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame | ACCN | 8 p.m.

Central Connecticut vs NC State | FloSports |8 p.m.

Hall of Fame Showcase, Uncasville, Conn.

#18/20 North Carolina at Charleston | CBSSN | 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Boston College at Rhode Island | CBSSN | 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest | ACCNX | 7 p.m.

Tulane at Florida State | ACCN | 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs NC State | CBSSN | 8 p.m.

Hall of Fame Showcase, Uncasville, Conn.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Temple vs Clemson | ESPN2 | 4 p.m.

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

Saint Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 8 p.m.

All times Eastern

Rankings are AP/USA Today Coaches

