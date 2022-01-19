The most popular cryptocurrency slang of all time

The cryptocurrency has spread its root across the globe. All are fond of this digital currency from developed countries to hyper-inflated developing countries. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts keep inventing different terms related to this marketplace.

Even seasoned investors and traders are not familiar with the majority of the terms and slang. The slangs in the cryptocurrency market usually have an indirect or direct message. Check the lnroute.com to get complete info on trading. In short, if you are thinking of investing any amount of money in this market, you should know the meaning of this slang.

HODL

HODL is a humorous way to say Hold in the cryptocurrency market. The term demonstrates holding digital assets even if its market price slumps. As per reports, the 2013 market crash led to a panic sell, and an individual, after getting panicked, an individual typed HODL instead of Hold on his social media.

According to some people, holding on for dear life is abbreviated as HODL. Twitter was filled with HODL tweets after the utmost recent market crash on the 19th of May 2021.

FUD

Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are abbreviated as FUD. FUDs usually criticize a particular cryptocurrency or project and create doubts and uncertainty amongst the holders of that particular coin. FUDs can be responsible for manipulating the market value of a digital currency.

FUDs are also popular as fudders and are highly vulnerable to this market as cryptocurrency market space is already very fragile. In short, fudders fuels the volatility.

To the moon

Some cryptocurrencies have shown a dramatic surge in just a few days or weeks. For example, the term to the moon demonstrates that the market value of a digital asset is skyrocketing consistently and is about to set up some new records.

The moon is also famous for mooning in many regions. For example, if a cryptocurrency rises by 100% in just a few days, people address it to the moon. Earlier slang to the moon was into action for only BTC. Still, now cryptocurrency enthusiasts use this phrase for every digital asset that seems to have the potential of escalating off the charts.

Whale

There is no other potential entity in the cryptocurrency market than whales. Whales cannot only devastate the actions of retail investors in this market but can easily crash the price of a digital currency. Furthermore, there are no definite amount of digital coins in this market. Therefore, an individual should be held to be called a whale.

In terms of bitcoin, an individual holding more than a thousand BTCs is known as a bitcoin whale. In short, even El Salvador, Micro Strategy, and Tesla Motors are bitcoin whales. In the cryptocurrency market, a whale is an entity with rich sources to influence the market value of that particular coin. Usually, whales can put gigantic sell orders after they have acquired enough amount of profits. Recently, one of the top-notch bitcoin whales acquired the attention of everyone by lowering the market value of BTC as the whale continuously a large amount of its holding.

Pump and dump

Pump and dump is a technique institutional investors use to generate a passive income stream from novice investors. In a pump and dump, the mainstream investors and famous personalities motivate newbies to invest in a particular project or cryptocurrency and govern its market value.

A pump results from a large amount of investment by institutional investors, whales, and large companies at a low price. These parties further fuel the hype constructed on a large number of untrue statements, and this leads to a surge in demand. The skyrocketing demand further fuels the market value, and this phenomenon is known as pumping. After the market value has been pumped and parties who made a gigantic profit by buying the coin at a lower price sell the entire stack in one go, which ends up crashing the coin’s market value.

Paper hands

Paper hands usually target the newbies and innocent investors and traders. Paper hands are individuals or entities at the initial signs of danger in the marketplace. For example, the market value of a cryptocurrency starts to fall, these paper hands, without worrying about the consequences, sell off their holdings. Paper hands also are very vulnerable to the maturation of this market.

Story by Jean Nichols