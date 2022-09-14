The Little Grill Collective taking ‘critical look’ at business operations
The Little Grill Collective restaurant in Harrisonburg had some startling news for their Facebook followers Tuesday night.
“We are deeply saddened to say that the operation of The Little Grill Collective in its current form cannot continue,” the post read.
“We are taking some time to take a hard and critical look at our business operations; and exploring potential evolutions of the Grill into a new entity,” said the post, signed by The Little Grill Worker-Owners.
The 621 N. Main St. eatery has been worker owned since 2003. It’s been a staple in Harrisonburg since the 1940s.
“We love our customers and our community, and we hope you’ll bear with us during this process.”
Their website appears to offer a redirect to TheBarBec, a grill-related website with recipes, equipment and accessories.
More than 100 comments have been posted on Facebook from customers in response to the news.