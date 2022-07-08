The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra brings timeless classics to Richmond stage

The Glenn Miller Orchestra brings its greatest hits to a show at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond on October 29 at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Eighteen musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, performing timeless songs that are known and loved.

Classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction.

More than 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well.

This is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time.

The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Producer Didier Morissonneau is proud to bring the most famous orchestra of all time to the Richmond music scene, to perform their classic two-hour greatest hits show.

