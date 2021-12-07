The best email apps for Android

Email apps for Android are a dime a dozen, but each has its unique perks. Email apps for Android can be used in many different ways. However, the apps are used for nearly the same purposes. Here are some of the ways to use the android email apps.

Check your emails while you are on the go. You can make a quick check of your emails while you are commuting to work or school, waiting for an appointment, before going to bed, and so on.

Get notified when a new email comes in. Email apps provide an easy interface and notifications from which you can get notified whenever there is a new email.

Quick reply to emails. You can quickly reply to an email without quitting the app you are currently using.

Delete emails while you are on the go without accessing your computer or laptop.

You can check out folders like ‘sent’ and ‘trash.’ Every app has unique features.

You can manage your multiple email accounts using these apps. You can quickly switch between different inboxes and folders of all your accounts using the swipe feature of the app.

Integrate with other apps through APIs to access their services. Some android email apps allow developers to integrate their services within the app, which extends users’ functionalities.

Sort your emails by labels, which is a great feature to use if you are using Gmail.

Search through your old emails and find what you are looking for in seconds.

Save attachments without having to go to their respective folders.

Export all or selected messages as EML files

Configure your swipe gestures.

Attach photos to your emails in just a few taps.

Share files with your friends and colleagues using email apps for Android.

Mark your emails with To-do’s, which helps you get stuff done in time without forgetting anything.

Add reminders to your emails, which helps you keep track of important deadlines and events.

Schedule messages for future dates and times.

Professional email apps are a must for Android users who need to stay organized and productive. Here are the top three email apps for Android which you may find on the Appsitory.com

1. Gmail

Gmail is Google’s official email app, and it comes pre-installed on most Android devices. Gmail is packed with powerful search capabilities, spam filtering, labels, and rich text formatting.

Pros of Gmail apps for Android

Gmail is very easy to use, and it’s packed with features.

Gmail integrates seamlessly with other Google apps, such as Google Calendar and Google Drive.

Gmail has a huge user base, and it’s widely used in the business world.

Adding reminders to email is a unique feature that outlook users enjoy.

Adding reminders to email is a unique feature that outlook users enjoy.

Cons of Gmail apps for Android

Gmail does not have a built-in calendar feature.

2. Outlook

Outlook is Microsoft’s official email app, and it comes pre-installed on many Android devices. Outlook is packed with powerful search capabilities, spam filtering, labels, and rich text formatting.

Pros of Outlook apps for Android

Outlook is very easy to use, and it’s packed with features.

Outlook integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft apps, such as Microsoft Calendar and Microsoft Drive.

Outlook has a huge user base, and it’s widely used in the business world.

The Outlook is easy to use. It has a clean interface and integrates well with calendar functions. Adding reminders to email is a unique feature that Outlook users enjoy.

Outlook can be connected to your corporate email account via Exchange ActiveSync (EAS).

The Outlook is packed with features, and it has a clean interface.

Cons of Outlook apps for Android

Outlook does not have a built-in calendar feature.

3. Yahoo mail

Yahoo Mail is Yahoo’s official email app, and it comes pre-installed on many Android devices. Yahoo Mail is packed with features, including powerful search capabilities, labels, and rich text formatting.

Pros of Yahoo apps for Android

Yahoo Mail has a large user base, and it’s widely used in the business world.

The Outlook is easy to use. It has a clean interface and integrates well with calendar functions. Adding reminders to email is a unique feature that Outlook users enjoy.

Yahoo Mail can also connect your corporate email account via EAS (Exchange ActiveSync).

The Outlook is packed with features, and it has a clean interface.

Yahoo Mail integrates well with other Yahoo apps, such as the Yahoo! Finance app.

Swipe gestures make it easy to delete or mark messages as “read”

Cons of Yahoo mail apps for Android

Yahoo Mail does not have a built-in calendar feature.

Yahoo Mail has been known to spam its users with promotional emails.

Yahoo Mail’s user interface is not as polished as Gmail’s or Outlook’s.

Yahoo Mail does not have as many features as Gmail or Outlook.

Conclusion

There are many great email apps for Android, but the three that stand out are Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo Mail. Each app has its own unique set of features, so it’s important to choose the app that best suits your needs. Gmail is a good choice for people who need a lot of features and want to integrate with other Google apps. Outlook is a good choice for people who need a lot of features and want to integrate with other Microsoft apps. On the other hand, Yahoo Mail is a good choice for people who want many features and integrate with other Yahoo apps. Choose the app that best suits your needs and start emailing like a pro.

Story by Penny Ortiz

