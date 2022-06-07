Taylor Tomlinson’s ‘The Have it all Tour’ to make stop in Richmond

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s tour will begin in the fall and will make a stop at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre in Richmond on November 4 at 7 p.m.

Tomlinson’s second hour-long special, “Look at You,” debuted on Netflix in 2020. It was named the “Best of 2020” by the New York Times. Tomlinson has appeared on The Tonight Show, CBS This Morning, Kelly Clarkson and more.

Tickets to the performance go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. and are available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849). Newsletter subscribers will be able to order tickets early starting June 9 at 10 a.m.

The tour is offered by Outback Presents, an independent promoter of live entertainment based in Nashville.

