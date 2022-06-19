Syracuse Mets bat around in extras to put away Norfolk Tides, 13-8

The Norfolk Tides (31-34) lost to the Syracuse Mets (25-39), 13-8, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Harbor Park. That clinches a series loss for the Tides, who have lost six of their last eight.

The Tides scored in the bottom of the first when Shed Long Jr. walked with the bases loaded. Norfolk couldn’t score more than that and Syracuse answered with two runs in the top of the second. Nick Dini recorded an RBI groundout to tie the game, followed by a sac fly by Nick Meyer to put the Mets up, 2-1.

Three runs crossed for the Tides in the bottom of the second to retake the lead. With runners on second and third, Kyle Stowers blooped a two-run single to center field. He later scored on the bases due to an error by Dominic Smith, giving Norfolk the, 4-2, lead.

Syracuse would retake the lead themselves in the top of the fourth. Meyer hit a two-run double to tie the game. Cody Bohanek would hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly later in the inning to give the Mets the, 5-4, lead.

Norfolk was able to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. With a runner on third and two outs, Cadyn Grenier laced a 2-1 pitch to right, tying the game at five.

Neither team scored through the ninth inning. Cameron Bishop tosed 3.2 scoreless innings in relief, along with scoreless inning by Morgan McSweeney in the eighth, and Cole Uvila in the ninth.

The Mets exploded for eight runs in the 10th, however, giving the Tides a slim chance at a comeback. Norfolk did score when Patrick Dorrian knocked in a run with a double. Two more runs scored when Dylan Harris had an RBI groundout, followed by another run scored on an error. That would be it though, as the Tides lost, 13-8, in 10 innings.

The series finale tomorrow will feature RHP Blaine Knight (1-2, 6.98) starting for the Tides, while RHP Thomas Szapucki (1-4, 3.60) will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Tides Notes

BASES LOADED WALKS: When Shed Long Jr. walked in a run in the first inning tonight, it was the 17th bases-loaded walk as a team this season…that’s tied for the International League lead with Indianapolis, while ranking tied for third in all of Minor League baseball…Long Jr. takes the team lead in bases-loaded walks with three, which is also tied for the second-best in the International League.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: The Tides are 1-4 when playing in extra-inning games, including 0-3 at Harbor Park…their 1-4 record is tied for the second worst extra-innings record in the International League, tied with Toledo and trailing Durham (0-1)…the Tides have been outscored 16-4 in extra innings this season.

BAM BAM BANNON: In a 1-for-3 effort with a run and two walks, Rylan Bannon has a hit in all five games this series…he’s batting .353 (6-for-17) in the series, hitting a double, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks. The three walks tied a season-high, where he also did so on June 4 vs. Jacksonville…Bannon now has 20 walks at home, tied for the team lead with Cadyn Grenier, which also ranks tied for sixth in the International League.

Like this: Like Loading...