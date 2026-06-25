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Home Team Virginia has won 12 medals at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games
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Team Virginia has won 12 medals at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Chris Graham
Published date:
special olympics
Photo: © Artbotics/Adobe Stock

Team Virginia has its first gold in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, a gold in pickleball, earned by Dominick Powell and Keith Walker, a Unified pair from Henrico County.

The 57-athlete Virginia contingent has earned 12 medals – the gold, four silvers and seven bronzes.

The 2026 Games run through June 27 in Minneapolis.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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