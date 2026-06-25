Team Virginia has its first gold in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, a gold in pickleball, earned by Dominick Powell and Keith Walker, a Unified pair from Henrico County.

The 57-athlete Virginia contingent has earned 12 medals – the gold, four silvers and seven bronzes.

The 2026 Games run through June 27 in Minneapolis.

Follow Team Virginia

Meet the Team: www.specialolympicsva.org/meet-the-team

About the USA Games: www.specialolympicsva.org/sports/team-virginia/about-the-games

Conner’s World Documentary: www.specialolympicsva.org/News/conners-world

2026 USA Games Official Site: 2026specialolympicsusagames.org

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