supplies on way from jmu organization to hospitals in kyiv

A 40-foot ocean freight container of humanitarian aid set sail Wednesday.

The container is carrying vital medical supplies and relief for individuals affected by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The supplies were made possible by the James Madison University Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Student Forum in coordination with Mihret Medical Supply. Supplies include Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), surgical equipment and wound care supplies.

JMU students in Bill Ritchie’s supply chain class (MGT 461) and the JMU ASCM Student Forum began inventorying and packaging donated medical supplies in September.

“The JMU ASCM Student Forum hopes these supplies will make a positive impact on the lives of Ukrainians and help relieve some of the burden as Russia’s continued targeting of civilians raises the humanitarian toll,” a press release stated.

The Medical Relief Project provides real-life supply chain and logistics experiences for students. After medical supplies are donated, students categorize, organize and load shipping containers once or twice a semester. According to the press release, the Ukraine shipment is one in a series of shipments the JMU ASCM has conducted in partnership with Mihret Medical Supply. Previous shipments were sent to Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

JMU ASCM will continue to work with Mihret Medical Supply, JMU ASCM to make a difference for those in need. The JMU ASCM is grateful to the following companies for offering their logistics products and services to ensure a safe and seamless shipment delivery: The Interchange Group, Logenix International, Total Quality Logistics, Crosby Trucking and Odoo ERP software.

JMU ASCM Student Forum team members include Ritchie, faculty advisor; JT Montross, ASCM president; Ava Carr, ASCM vice president; Paul Nicholas; Jake Mayer; Brittany Ryan; Cameron Kerr; Katie Dorey; Austin Schwartz; Derek Haynie; Nathan Olafson; and Meghan Gelerman. Joining the team was Tilahun Goshu and Meseret, co-founders and Treasurer of Mihret Medical Supply, Danny Mace of SentaraRMH and JMU professors Sergiy Dmytriyev, Svetlana Dmitrieva, and Dmyrto Babik. For more information on the project, visit the club’s website.