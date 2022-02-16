Student charged as Wilson Memorial High School locked down for second day in a row

A student faces a felony charge after a second day of modified lockdowns at Wilson Memorial High School prompted action by law enforcement authorities.

The unnamed student has been taken to the Shenandoah Valley Detention Center pending a court hearing, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

WMHS was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after students received the same video on their cell phones as they had on Monday, which had prompted a modified lockdown of the Wilson school complex in Fishersville.

“Parents need to inform their children that whether they think that these pictures and videos that portray any kind of threat, whether they intend for it to be a joke or not, (they) will be arrested and charged with a felony,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. “We do not take these incidents lightly. This ties up a lot of resources from the Sheriff’s Office, the school staff and administration and (is) counterproductive to the learning environment throughout all county schools.”