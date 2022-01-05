Staunton Organizing hosting virtual gathering on one-year anniversary of insurrection

Published Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, 1:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Local activists will host a virtual gathering on Thursday to reflect on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol one year ago, respectfully acknowledge those who died, and advocate for preserving democracy in the United States by protecting voting rights.

This week’s vigil, organized by Staunton Organizing with help of local activists Andrea Jackson, Nitch Narduzzi and Stephanie Ward, will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Log in to the scheduled Zoom meeting: tinyurl.com/4wdk6uuk.

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook: facebook.com/StauntonOrganizing.

Facilitators will share a video clip from the insurrection and acknowledge difficult emotions U.S. citizens struggled with that day. The featured speaker will be former gubernatorial candidate and Del. Jennifer Carrol Foy.

The names of the nine people who died will be read, followed by a moment of silence.

Organizers hope this event will be cathartic for local people who followed the frightening events of that day through the media

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of then-president Donald Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., to protest what they saw as a fraudulent election, although no evidence exists to support that belief. A mob overwhelmed law enforcement and breached the U.S. Capitol, trying to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election, in which Trump was defeated by Joseph Biden.

Lawmakers, staff, and journalists were evacuated from the building as rioters assaulted law enforcement officers, vandalized property, and occupied the building for several hours.

Five people died in connection with the uprising, and many were injured, including 138 police officers. Four officers who responded to the attack died by suicide within seven months.

The vigil will also focus on the historical significance of the insurrection and how, going forward, we can preserve and strengthen our democracy by protecting voting rights. The “Big Lie” that fueled the uprising, the unsubstantiated belief that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent, has been used to justify the introduction of 165 bills in 33 states restricting voting access, and nonpartisan or bipartisan election boards have been replaced by Republican loyalists.

Related



