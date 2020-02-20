Staunton Creative Community Fund connecting local entrepreneurs

Published Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 12:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Entrepreneurs can tend to feel isolated as they set themselves on the task of trying to create something from nothing.

Enter the Staunton Creative Community Fund, which has launched Entrepreneurs Unite, a networking event for small business owners.

Held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Staunton Innovation Hub, this event brings together local entrepreneurs to learn, connect, and brainstorm their ideas with fellow business owners.

The atmosphere is informal and includes an Entrepreneur Spotlight, Q&A, and opportunities to socialize.

Admission is free, and business owners from all industries are encouraged to attend.

Nick Sabin, co-owner of Staunton Books in downtown Staunton, recalls the origins of the event.

“During an SCCF Pitch Night, we asked audience members to stand and share who they were and how they could be a resource to the aspiring entrepreneurs. Afterwards Debbie (Irvin, executive director, SCCF) and I discussed the value of those introductions. And that is how Entrepreneurs Unite was born.”

To learn more about Entrepreneurs Unite, visit www.facebook.com/sccfva or contact Rachel Haddad at (540) 213-0333, rachel@stauntonfund.org.

Staunton Creative Community Fund is a 501©3 non-profit organization that equips entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley with the tools needed to be empowered in their entrepreneurial journey.

For more information visit www.stauntonfund.org or contact Debbie Irwin, Executive Director, at (540) 213-0333, Debbie@stauntonfund.org.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”