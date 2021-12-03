Staunton City School invite students, families, community to practice kindness

Published Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, 2:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Staunton City Schools is launching the Staunton Kindness Challenge, an effort to foster and celebrate a culture of kindness.

The initiative is a fun and engaging way for students to practice and gain a new sense of gratitude, empathy, and compassion.

“It’s our commitment to practice kindness and positivity throughout our schools and our community,” Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith said. “We are setting in motion an intentional shift towards respect and goodness. Ultimately this translates into a more positive learning environment for everyone.”

Staunton City Schools hopes to magnify the positive energy that comes with both shared and private acts of kindness.

“We’ve been fortunate to have the example of true leaders of kindness in Staunton, like Principal Jim Kivlighan Sr. who passed away earlier this year. Jim came to school every day with a generous spirit, and practiced kindness with zeal and compassion,” Smith said.

Related



