State, local agencies, Dominion Energy, will hold radiological exercise this week

Published Monday, May. 3, 2021, 7:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Emergency response personnel from several Virginia agencies, local governments and Dominion Energy will hold a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise on May 4 and 5 with the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County.

The Virginia Operations Plan Exercise will involve the following localities: Caroline County, Hanover County, Louisa County, Orange County, and Spotsylvania County. The Virginia Emergency Support Team will participate which includes the state departments of Emergency Management, Health, State Police, Transportation, Social Services, Military Affairs, and Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The full-scale exercise will test and assess emergency operations functions, and emergency response capabilities, at the local and state level. The exercise will be evaluated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for use in licensing decisions. The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise.

Related

Comments