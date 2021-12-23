Starplast USA to invest nearly $18 million, expand operations in Chesterfield County

Published Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Starplast USA, a subsidiary of the Israeli company Starplast, will invest approximately $17.7 million to develop a new manufacturing facility in Chesterfield.

Starplast USA produces a wide range of high-performance plastic products, like plastic housewares, garden storage, and toys. Virginia successfully competed with Ohio and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 300 new jobs over five years.

“We are so pleased to see global manufacturers like Starplast USA planting their roots right here in Virginia,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Our strategic East Coast location, world-class port facilities, competitive operating costs, and robust manufacturing workforce, make us a prime destination for international companies. We welcome a long partnership with Starplast USA and look forward to their future success.”

Starplast USA was founded in 2005 as a subsidiary of Starplast, based in Israel. Established in 1958, Starplast is a family-owned company with a wealth of experience and a long-standing commitment to superior plastics. The company partners with customers to create a wide range of attractive, high-quality products that include drawer carts, laundry hampers and baskets, storage decorative bins and baskets, food storage, kitchen organization bins, garden deck boxes, and outdoor toys.

After gaining recognition in Israel for value, quality, and innovation, Starplast entered the global plastics market in the 1970s. Since 1976, over 90% of production has been exported to Europe, North America, Australia, and Japan. Starplast USA established its first manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas in 2018, allowing the company to respond optimally to the needs of major U.S. retailers.

“More than 400 advanced materials companies have chosen Virginia for its diverse ecosystem of suppliers, innovators, and customers and its business friendly climate, and we are excited to have Starplast USA join us here in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Starplast has a strong history in developing quality plastics products, and we thank the company for creating 300 new jobs in Chesterfield County.”

“Starplast chose Chesterfield County for its new manufacturing operation because the geographic location is very attractive, especially given its proximity to the East Coast and the Port of Virginia,” said Starplast CEO Danny Schwartz. “Additionally, Virginia – and in particular the Richmond area – has a strong workforce with readily-available talent.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Starplast USA’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, Virginia Jobs and Investment Program reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

Virginia Jobs and Investment Program is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“We appreciate Starplast choosing Chesterfield for its advanced plastics manufacturing operation,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Holland. “The unique product line that will be created here in Chesterfield County will not only help grow our local economy, but also show off our community’s stellar workforce capabilities.”

“Greater Richmond welcomes Starplast to the region’s international business community of more than 220 facilities,” said Greater Richmond Partnership President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Wakefield. “The company’s facility in Chesterfield – and first in Virginia – will help Starplast reach 45 percent of the U.S. population within one-day’s delivery.”

“Starplast USA is another example of Virginia’s growing manufacturing base that is taking advantage of The Port of Virginia’s global reach,” said Virginia Port Authority Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “We are preparing to further expand our capacity and are deepening our channels and these investments, combined with others to come, will ensure companies like Starplast USA can always move their cargo across our terminals safely, reliably, and with confidence. We are looking forward to a long and collaborative partnership with Starplast USA.”

“I am proud to support Starplast USA’s decision to select Chesterfield County to build a new manufacturing facility that will provide 300 new jobs and invest $17.7 million into the community,” said State Sen. Joseph Morrissey. “Additionally, I will always support businesses, such as Starplast USA, that strive to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products. I applaud Starplast USA for its selection of Chesterfield County and have no doubt that this project will be successful.”

“I am pleased to welcome Starplast USA to Chesterfield,” said Del. Carrie Coyner. “With this decision to invest in our community, Starplast acknowledges Chesterfield’s ongoing commitment to deliver quality services to both corporate and individual residents.”

Related



