Stafford County: Authorities looking for missing 16-year-old

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Layla Alvarez
Photo courtesy The Aware Foundation.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female.

Layla Alvarez was last seen in Stafford on Thursday. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Alvarez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black converse tennis shoes. Her hair was styled in a bun.

She has a tattoo of a snake and a rose on her right forearm and the letters “TYL” tattooed on her right arm.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

 

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.