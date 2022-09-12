Stafford County: Authorities looking for missing 16-year-old
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female.
Layla Alvarez was last seen in Stafford on Thursday. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.
Alvarez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black converse tennis shoes. Her hair was styled in a bun.
She has a tattoo of a snake and a rose on her right forearm and the letters “TYL” tattooed on her right arm.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.