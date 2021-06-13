Squirrels prevail over Senators in back-and-forth affair

In a game that featured four lead changes, the Richmond Flying Squirrels held off the Harrisburg Senators, 7-4, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (21-14) picked up their fifth win in the last six games and clinched a series victory over the Senators (11-23).

Trailing, 4-3, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Richmond put two runners on base against Harrisburg reliever Bryan Dobzanski (Loss, 0-1). After Jhon Romero entered in relief, Sandro Fabian drove a two-run double to put the Flying Squirrels in front, 5-4.

The Senators put two runners on base in the top of the eighth with one out, but Jose Marte (Win, 1-0) recorded back-to-back strikeouts to escape the jam.

In the bottom of the eighth, Frankie Tostado drove a two-run homer to extend Richmond’s advantage to 7-4.

Norwith Gudino (Save, 5) entered in the ninth and issued back-to-back walks with one out, but he recorded the final two outs to strand the potential tying run at the plate.

Harrisburg opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Nick Banks reached on an infield single and KJ Harrison scored on the play after an error to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. It was the only run allowed by Richmond starter Phll Pfeifer, who worked 4.0 innings and picked up five strikeouts.

In the bottom of the second, Pfeifer picked up a two-out, two-run single to put Richmond ahead, 2-1. It was the first hit of his professional career.

Tostado extended the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single.

In the top of the sixth, Banks hit a double and Harrison scored after a fielding error in left by Jacob Heyward to close the Richmond lead to 3-2. Ali Castillo and Cole Freeman followed with RBI singles to give the Senators a 4-3 lead.

Fabian finished the game 2-for-4. Over his last 10 games, Fabian is batting .482 (13-for-27) with nine RBIs.

Tosado had three RBIs in the game and clubbed his second home run of 2021, going 2-for-3. Heyward also had two hits for Richmond.

The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Trenton Toplikar (1-1, 3.38) will start for the Flying Squirrels, opposed by right-hander Mario Sanchez (1-3, 4.26) for the Senators.

Sunday is First Responders Day presented by Clark Family Memorial at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels will honor local law enforcement, firefighters and EMS who keep our communities safe. Active-duty police, firefighters and EMS from the cities and counties throughout Central Virginia are eligible to receive two (2) complimentary General Admission tickets, based on availability. Eligible first responders simply need to show their ID or badge at the ticket window to receive the tickets. Following the game, kids 14 and younger can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

