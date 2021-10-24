Spanberger to host virtual town hall focused on issues facing Central Virginia

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall on Monday focused on a wide range of issues facing Central Virginia’s families, seniors, and economy.

The virtual event, set for 7:30-8:30 p.m., will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s congressional website and Facebook page.

During the interactive event, Spanberger will take questions directly from Central Virginia residents and gather their feedback about Virginia’s recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Spanberger will also deliver an update on the current state of negotiations on Capitol Hill regarding the U.S. Senate-passed bipartisan physical infrastructure bill and the proposed Build Back Better economic agenda.

Additionally, she will discuss some of her key priorities in these packages — including billions for Virginia physical infrastructure projects.

“Hearing directly from Central Virginians is one of my primary responsibilities as a U.S. Representative. Next week’s virtual event will be an opportunity to listen to the people I serve, discuss some of the most important issues facing our Commonwealth and country, and share ideas about how we can work together to make our communities strong and successful,” said Spanberger. “These events always lead to productive conversations about how I can better work on behalf of the Seventh District, and they genuinely help inform my work in Congress. I hope many of our neighbors across our 10 counties will join the discussion and make their voice heard.”

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670.

To watch the conversation live, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.