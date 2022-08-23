Seventh District Rep. Abigail Spanberger to host telephone town hall Wednesday
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall focused on issues facing Virginia’s Seventh District families, seniors and businesses.
Spanberger will answer questions directly from Virginians from 6:30-7:30 p.m. tomorrow in her 41st open town hall.
According to a press release, Spanberger will focus on issues facing Virginia’s families, seniors, businesses and overall economy. The event will be livestreamed on Spanberger’s website and congressional Facebook page.
During the telephone town hall, she will give an update on a range of issues impacting the Commonwealth’s economy and the communities she represents, the press release stated, including the recently signed into law Inflation Reduction Act that will lower drug costs for Virginia seniors, reduce the federal deficit, and increase domestic energy production while strengthening America’s response to the climate crisis.
“Wherever I go across the Seventh District, I hear from Virginians who are worried about the skyrocketing prices of the prescription drugs they need, rising healthcare costs and high costs overall,” Spanberger said in the press release. “Wednesday’s conversation is an opportunity to reach our neighbors right where they are to share how the Inflation Reduction Act will help address these concerns, answer additional questions about the issues that matter most to the people I serve, and hear directly from residents from across the Seventh District. These conversations allow me to bring Virginians’ voices to Congress, and I hope many of our neighbors will join us.”
Constituents who would like to join the interactive telephone town hall should dial in to 833-380-0670.