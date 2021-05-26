Spanberger announces launch of Annual Congressional App Challenge for Seventh District STEM students

Published Wednesday, May. 26, 2021, 6:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is inviting middle and high school students in Virginia’s Seventh District to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual opportunity for young people in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science. Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines, and envision their future careers — with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry.

“The hardships of the past year have highlighted the importance of investing in diverse and talented STEM innovators who can safeguard our national security, build back our economy, and create new opportunities for everyone. If we hope to tackle the tough challenges our country faces in the coming decades, we need to give our students additional chances to strengthen their coding and computer science skills,” Spanberger said. “This competition has the potential to inspire students from all walks of life to pursue a career in STEM — and it is a great step towards investing in the emerging technologies and innovations our country will develop in the future. I hope many Central Virginia students, parents, and educators will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the tremendous work of our district’s young people.”

Students may register and submit an application starting on June 24, 2021, but pre-registration is now open for students. More information on the competition rules, eligibility, and submission process can be found on Spanberger’s website.

Related

Comments