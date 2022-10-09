south carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to virginia

South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female.

Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C.

Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area.

If you have seen, spoken to, or have any information on Brittney Funderburk, please call the tip line at 843-287-0235 or Crime Stoppers at 888-284-6372.

Your tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime. Case #22-3937.