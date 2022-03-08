Smith House Galleries invites artist proposals for 2023 exhibitions
Arts Council of the Valley has announced a Call for Artists to exhibit during 2023 at Smith House Galleries, 311 S. Main St., Harrisonburg.
ACV accepts exhibition proposals in a variety of media for individual, group, and collaborative shows reflecting the diversity of artists and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community. Black, indigenous, and people of color are particularly encouraged to apply.
Preference is given to new works, and to artists who will not have exhibited within a 30-mile radius of Harrisonburg during the six months prior to this exhibition.
Proposal guidelines and application form are available online at valleyarts.org/submissions.
Deadline for submission is 11:59 pm, May 15.