Smith House Galleries invites artist proposals for 2023 exhibitions

Arts Council of the Valley has announced a Call for Artists to exhibit during 2023 at Smith House Galleries, 311 S. Main St., Harrisonburg.

ACV accepts exhibition proposals in a variety of media for individual, group, and collaborative shows reflecting the diversity of artists and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community. Black, indigenous, and people of color are particularly encouraged to apply.

Preference is given to new works, and to artists who will not have exhibited within a 30-mile radius of Harrisonburg during the six months prior to this exhibition.

Proposal guidelines and application form are available online at valleyarts.org/submissions.

Deadline for submission is 11:59 pm, May 15.