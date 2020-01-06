Small farmer with big ideas helps build regional food hub
Ann Taylor Wright realized that spending a few hours each week selling meat products to farmer’s market customers wouldn’t keep her sixth-generation family farm afloat.
So Wright approached leaders in the nearby town of South Hill with the idea of creating a food hub – a place where meats and produce could be processed and sold – to better market the wares of small farmers and vendors in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.
She had little idea of the hurdles ahead, but the leadership in the town about 80 miles southwest of Richmond stepped up to help guide the way.
Episode 5, Season 6, of Save Our Towns shows how she and the town worked together to get the job done.
Save Our Towns is produced by Virginia Tech Outreach and International Affairs and distributed to mayors and town managers throughout Appalachian Virginia and beyond.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.