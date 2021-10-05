Sister Cities Commission grant award recipient holds art exhibit

Join the Sister Cities Commission and 2021 Sister Cities grant recipient Rachel McLaughlin for a opening of the art exhibit, “Peace and Creative Connection through Art: An Exhibit from Huehuetenango, Guatemala – Charlottesville’s Newest Sister City,” on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northside Library.

McLaughlin, from Mountainside Arts C’ville, is a local artist and teacher who was the recipient of a Charlottesville Sister Cities grant in early 2021. The grant funded an Art Exchange between youth in Charlottesville and artists in Charlottesville’s newest Sister City, Huehuetenango, Guatemala.

The themes represented in the artwork are love, hope, tolerance, diversity and peace. The artwork featured in this show was created by residents of all ages in Huehuetenango.

The exhibit will be open and on display throughout the month of October. The art will be gifted to the youth artists in Charlottesville (ages 7-23) who participated in the grant and whose artwork is currently on display in Guatemala!

Can’t make the exhibit? The Sister Cities Commission is also hosting an End of Grant Zoom party from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the Art Opening from the library. If you can’t make it to the Art Opening, please consider hopping on the Zoom call to say hello and express our gratitude to the artists in Huehue who participated.

Here’s the Zoom link to join: us02web.zoom.us/j/88342047728.