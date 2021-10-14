Single-vehicle crash leads to fatality in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash on the northbound 2200 block of Monacan Trail Road on Wednesday at 8:40 a.m.

The driver, Rommel Santino Washington, 24, of Shipman, died at the scene. Washington was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the ninth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.