Single-vehicle crash in Powhatan County claims the life of a Dillwyn man
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash westbound on Anderson Highway a half mile east of Bell Road in Powhatan County on Friday at 11:05 a.m.
A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.
The driver, Joseph Rogers Stanley, 81, of Dillwyn, was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
This crash remains under investigation.