Single-game tickets for Virginia’s first three home game on sale Thursday

Virginia single-game football tickets for the Cavaliers’ first three home games of the 2022 season go on sale to the public Thursday.

Those games are Richmond (Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m.), Old Dominion (Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.) and Louisville (Oct. 8). The Louisville game is Homecomings and its kickoff time will be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference either 12 or six days before kickoff.

Ticket prices for UVA’s first three home games start at between $16 and $22 depending on the opponent. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to the start of the season. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office uses dynamic ticket pricing, so prices can fluctuate as the supply and demand for tickets changes.

Single-game tickets for UVA’s final four home games (Miami, North Carolina, Pitt and Coastal Carolina) will be available to the public for purchase starting July 15.

Season tickets

Season tickets and three-game mini plans for 2022 Virginia Football home games are also currently on sale. Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2022 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority ($395), Prime ($360), Hooville ($290 – lower level, closed endzone), Choice ($220) and Value ($129). Season reserved parking options in VAF lots are available for new buyers beginning at $235. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.

Mini plans

Mini plans include one ticket from three groups of games. Those are priced between $60 and $165 based on location. Mini plan details are available at this link.

For questions regarding football season tickets contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (800-542-8821).

