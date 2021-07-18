SimpliSafe to add second operation in Henrico County, creating more than 250 jobs

Published Sunday, Jul. 18, 2021, 1:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

SimpliSafe, a leading producer of self-installed home security systems, will invest more than $3 million to expand operations in Henrico County.

The company will establish a new customer security monitoring service center at 4840 Cox Road to provide 24-hour monitoring of security systems data. Virginia successfully competed with Washington state and other West Coast locations for the project, which will create more than 250 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam and company officials announced the project during an event at SimpliSafe’s first customer support operation at Willow Lawn in Henrico County, which opened in 2020 and created 572 new jobs.

“SimpliSafe’s decision to establish a second Henrico County facility in just two years further solidifies why Virginia is the best place to do business,” Northam said. “The Richmond region has the business climate, talent pipeline, and infrastructure to support the rapid growth of SimpliSafe. We are proud to help SimpliSafe continue to protect millions of individuals across the country from its operations here in the Commonwealth.”

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boston, SimpliSafe pioneered the self-install home security model and continues to lead the way in delivering innovative home security services. The company provides home security devices, 24-hour monitoring, and software that enables homeowners to arm and disarm their system from virtually any location.

The company was recently awarded in multiple categories for “Best Home Security Systems of 2021” by U.S. News & World Report. With this commitment of creating over 250 new jobs, SimpliSafe will employ more than 800 people in Henrico County within five years.

“Companies with aggressive growth strategies are drawn to the Commonwealth because of our strong and reliable workforce, and we are thrilled that SimpliSafe has once again chosen to reinvest in Henrico County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company is a significant employer in the Greater Richmond region, and the addition of more than 250 new jobs is wonderful news following CNBC’s declaration that Virginia is the top state for business.”

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our operations in Henrico County,” said SimpliSafe CEO Christian Cerda. “Since opening our first customer support center here in 2019, the Richmond region has proven to be the ideal place to launch SimpliSafe into its next phase of growth with our own state-of-the-art monitoring center. We have aggressive hiring plans to help us address the demands of our growing customer base, and this market is rich with exceptional talent. We’re proud to be creating opportunities in Henrico County as we work on our mission of making every home secure.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth and will support SimpliSafe’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“Central Virginia is proud to lead the way as our Commonwealth and our country rebuild and recover,” Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said. “This expansion will bring hundreds of new jobs to our region, support existing Virginia businesses and employees, and make our community stronger and more competitive. I would like to thank both the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Henrico Economic Development Authority for their hard work to secure this project and ensure SimpliSafe’s continued growth here in Central Virginia. Additionally, I am grateful for SimpliSafe’s confidence in the Central Virginia workforce and its commitment to bringing more job opportunities to our region.”

“I would like to thank SimpliSafe not only for its expansion into the Innsbrook corporate community, but also for its investment in Henrico County,” said Thomas M. Branin, supervisor for Henrico County’s Three Chopt District. “With this expansion, the new operation center will create more than 250 jobs with over $3 million investment in one of the best places in the Commonwealth and the U.S. to live, work, and play: Henrico County.”

“I am delighted with SimpliSafe’s decision to expand and continue its investment in Henrico County by creating over 250 new jobs,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg. “I’m glad SimpliSafe recognizes that Henrico County is a great place to work and live and thank the company for its continued investment in our community.”