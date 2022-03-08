Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center celebrates #SBDCDAY

Wednesday marks the sixth annual #SBDCDAY, a national, collective day to “celebrate and promote the impact America’s Small Business Development Centers have on the success of our nation’s dreamers, innovators, and doers.”

Nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve will join in sharing success stories and positive results SBDCs have had on the nation’s small business communities.

“The SV SBDC has been an integral partner for business start-ups and growth for more than 30 years,” said Joyce Krech, director of the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center. “The current team of business advisors helped nearly 1,500 businesses meet the challenges of COVID-19 and begin the recovery process. The advisors helped their clients evaluate business needs and access funding opportunities; they developed and delivered special programs, and connected clients to local, state, and national resources. #SBDCDay is a fun way to recognize the amazing work of SBDC advisors and support staff across the nation.”

The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center will use #SBDCDAY to feature stories, accomplishments, and appreciation on all social media channels for the dedicated business advisors and staff that have worked tirelessly beside many small businesses and organizations during the difficulties of COVID-19.