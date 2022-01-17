Shenandoah Valley roads improving: But high winds, refreezing pose threats

Published Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, 11:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are steadily improving in the wake of Sunday’s winter storm.

But many roads in the region, especially secondary routes, remain mostly snow-covered as of mid-day Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to improve conditions on major roadways and plowing secondary roads.

High winds forecasted for Monday can cause blowing or drifting snow to re-cover previously plowed roadways. Motorists should also be alert for downed trees, limbs or utility lines. In addition, temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing Monday evening and create a risk of black ice on many roads.

VDOT employees and contractors continue to plow and treat roadways around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts. Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Monday in the 11-county VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany County. Minor conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

– Moderate conditions in Alleghany County. Minor conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

– Minor conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Shenandoah County.

– Minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Shenandoah County. Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Highland and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Bath, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Warren counties.

– Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Highland and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Bath, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Warren counties. Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions on www.511Virginia.org , click on “Text Views” on the orange bar at the top of the page, and then click on “Road Condition Table.” The pull-down box lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org .

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.