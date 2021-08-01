Search underway for missing Harrisonburg senior

Published Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, 3:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Harrisonburg Police are leading the search for a missing 79-year-old city man who suffers from memory loss.

Rodney Turnboo, 79, is 5’9”, 247 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Turnboo is believed to have left his residence on East Rock Street driving a 2016 dark grat Jeep Patriot with Virginia Registration UND-9050.

Turnboo most likely left during the early morning hours Sunday. He was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Rodney suffers an extensive medical history and may not be able to find his way home or speak in full sentences due to memory loss.

HPD is actively investigating this case and requests anyone with information to assist with locating Rodney or is able to provide any information as to his whereabouts, to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436 or by calling 911.

Anonymous tips related to this incident can be received by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).