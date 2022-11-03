Menu
scouting for food local boy scouts to collect items for brafb
Scouting for Food: Local Boy Scouts to collect items for BRAFB

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Boy Scouts from the Virginia Headwaters Council and Shenandoah Area Council will distribute approximately 12,000 door hangers the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5.

Residents in the Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley are encouraged to donate bags of canned or dry food by leaving them next to their front doors by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 when the Boy Scouts will return and collect the donations.

All donations will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partners.

The most needed items are foods with low sodium, low sugar and whole grain foods. Protein-rich food items such as canned tuna, canned chicken and peanut butter are among the top requested items. Glass containers cannot be accepted in this food drive.

In its largest annual food drive, the Boy Scouts can now earn a patch for the Scouting for Food Drive by helping collect donations and reporting the weight of the donations.

Scouting for Food Drive has collected 852,964 pounds of food since 2012, the equivalent of 710,803 meals. Last year’s food drive collected 67,232 pounds.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

