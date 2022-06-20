SCC seeks comments on application of Dominion Energy to increase fuel factor

The State Corporation Commission is offering time for members of the public to give oral comments by telephone on an application by Dominion Energy Virginia to increase its fuel factor for usage on and after July 1.

Dominion’s application requests approval to recover the company’s estimated Virginia jurisdictional fuel expenses of approximately $2.278 billion for the July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, fuel year, and its projected June 30, 2022, fuel deferral balance of $1.02 billion, subject to its mitigation proposal.

The company presents two potential mitigation proposals that would spread recovery of the $1.020 billion projected fuel deferral balance over two or three years, respectively.

For a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, the average weighted monthly bill would increase under the three alternative recovery proposals as follows: (1) increase $24.12 from $122.01 to $146.13, or by 19.8 percent, based on the full recovery of the deferral balance; (2) increase $17.23 to $139.24, or by 14.1 percent, based on recovery of the deferral balance over two years; and (3) increase $14.93 to $136.94, or by 12.2 percent, based on recovery of the deferral balance over three years.

The company requests the Commission approve its three-year mitigation proposal.

The SCC has scheduled a public witness session to begin at 10 a.m. on July 6. Public witnesses intending to provide oral testimony must pre-register with the SCC by 5 p.m. on June 30. Witnesses will be called by the hearing examiner assigned to the case on July 6 in the order in which they registered. Public comments will be limited to five minutes per caller.

The hearing will be webcast at: scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting.

Public witnesses wishing to provide oral testimony may pre-register in one of three ways:

Completing a public witness form for case number PUR-2022-00064 on the SCC’s website at: scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting

E-mailing the same form (PDF version on the same website as above) to [email protected]

Calling the SCC at 804-371-9141 during normal business hours (8:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and providing your name and the phone number you wish the Commission to call to reach you during the hearing.

A public evidentiary hearing will follow the public witness hearing at 10 a.m. on July 7 in the SCC’s second floor courtroom at 1300 E. Main St. in Richmond to receive testimony and evidence from the company, any respondents and the SCC staff.

For those who prefer, there is also an opportunity to provide comments in writing on the Dominion application. Written comments may be submitted through the SCC’s website by June 30 at scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/Submit-Public-Comments. Simply go to the SCC website, select “Cases” and then “Submit Public Comments,” and scroll down to case number PUR-2022-00064. Then click SUBMIT COMMENTS.

Like this: Like Loading...