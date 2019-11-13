Russian-born pianist Maria Yefimova to perform at Bridgewater College

Published Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Maria Yefimova, an instructor of piano at the College of William and Mary, will present a lyceum at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at Bridgewater College.

A native of Russia, Yefimova is an international recitalist, chamber musician and orchestra soloist. She has performed in Croatia, England, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, Spain and the United States.

Yefimova made her New York debut in 2004 with a critically acclaimed solo recital at Carnegie Hall. She has performed in Meranofest and Velo Music Festival in Italy, the Rachmaninoff Music Festival in Russia and the Water Island Music Festival in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

She has collaborated with conductors Dmitry Vasiliev and Igor Sukachev and with soloists Roza Tulyaganova, Eric Jacobsen and Julian Gargiulo.

Yefimova was a featured artist in a film documentary Women of Music, a classical music series that presents performances and interviews with top artists from around the world.

She received awards from Artists International, the Five Towns Music and Art International Piano Competition, the Lillian Fuchs Chamber Music Competition and the Kuznetsk Young Artists Piano Competition.

Yefimova graduated with honors from Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. She came to the U.S. on a full scholarship to the Manhattan School of Music, where she earned master’s and doctor of musical arts degrees.

The lyceum is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

Related

Comments