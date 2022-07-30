Rockingham County: Lee Street bridge replacement begins August 1
The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin work Monday, August 1, to replace the Lee Street (Route 259) bridge over Linville Creek in the Rockingham County town of Broadway.
During most of the construction project, Lee Street traffic will be diverted onto a temporary bridge just north of the existing one.
From August to December 2022, motorists using Lee Street should be alert for occasional lane or shoulder closures between Holly Hill Street and Main Street (Route 42). During this time contractors will install the temporary bridge and build the roadway approaches.
Lee Street traffic is scheduled to use the temporary bridge from December 2022 to November 2023, as crews demolish the old bridge and construct a permanent replacement. Motorists will then begin using the new bridge, and should expect minor traffic restrictions through spring 2024 during final phases of the project. During all stages of construction, pedestrians are prohibited from entering the work zone. There is no pedestrian access on the current Linville Creek bridge, and there will be no pedestrian accommodations on the temporary bridge.
VDOT will share traffic and construction updates at https://bit.ly/Rt259BroadwayBridge. All work is weather permitting.
The existing Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk along the southern side of the structure. The new bridge will be built in the same location but will be about seven feet wider and have a six-foot sidewalk.
On June 24, VDOT awarded a $4,902,370 construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville. The project has a contract completion date of April 26, 2024.