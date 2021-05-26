Robin & Linda Williams join the Heifetz Memorial Day Hootenanny

Published Wednesday, May. 26, 2021, 12:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Some of your favorite Heifetz “Hoot” stars will be returning to Staunton to kick off the summer series on Friday at SummerStage @ The Blackburn.

The lineup includes the all-star trio of fancy fiddlers Kitty Amaral, Kiarra Saito-Beckman and Isabella Gorman, cellist and “Hoot Host” Alex Fowler, banjoist Andrew Green, and just announced special guests Robin & Linda Williams

For more than four decades, Robin & Linda Williams have made it their mission to perform the music that they love, “a robust blend of bluegrass, folk, old-time and acoustic country that combines wryly observant lyrics with a wide-ranging melodicism.”

The list of artists who have covered their original songs include some of the greats of country music, names like Emmylou Harris, Tom T. Hall, George Hamilton IV, Tim & Mollie O’Brien, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kathy Mattea, and The Seldom Scene.

Click here for ticket information.

Related

Comments