Robert Shetterly’s ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ opens in Charlottesville Jan. 18

A major exhibit of Robert Shetterly’s work, ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth @ Charlottesville,’ opens at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello on Jan. 18.

Six venues will feature more than 60 portraits of U.S. citizens who have addressed issues of social, environmental, and economic fairness.

All exhibits and events are free and open to the public.

A Place Fit for Women. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center features 14 paintings of African American women and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, Jan. 18 – April 18.

Created Equal: Portraits of Civil Rights Heroes. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello celebrates the lives of 3 iconic civil rights figures, Jan. 18 – March 31.

Youth Speaking Truth. Charlottesville High School and the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center feature 8 of Shetterly’s portraits alongside 120 Charlottesville High School Student paintings of their truth tellers, Feb. 3-27.

Charlottesville High School and the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center feature 8 of Shetterly’s portraits alongside 120 Charlottesville High School Student paintings of their truth tellers, Feb. 3-27. The Truth to Climate Change. City Space on the Downtown Mall explores various ways that environmental activists have worked to protect our natural resources, Feb. 3-29.

City Space on the Downtown Mall explores various ways that environmental activists have worked to protect our natural resources, Feb. 3-29. Portraits of Change . The UVA McIntire School of Commerce highlights leadership in business and commerce, March 2 – April 10.

. The UVA McIntire School of Commerce highlights leadership in business and commerce, March 2 – April 10. ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth @ Charlottesville.’ UVA’s Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights Office, along with UVA’s Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, honor 8 eight civil rights activists with a portrait gallery at Washington Hall, Hotel B, March 2 – April 10.

Two panel discussions and other events highlighting the portrait subjects and their work take place between January and April:

Jan. 18, 6:00pm, opening reception at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center with gallery talk by Artist Robert Shetterly at 7:00pm.

Feb. 7, 5:00pm – 7:00pm, First Fridays opening at City Space.

Feb. 26, 4:30pm – 6:30pm, closing reception at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center with gallery talk by Artist Robert Shetterly at 6:00pm.

Feb. 28, 5:30pm – 7:00pm, panel discussion and reception at City Space featuring local heroes John Hunter and David Swanson along with portrait subjects Kelsey Juliana and Diane Wilson. Moderated by artist Robert Shetterly.

March 1, 3:00pm – 5:00pm, panel discussion at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center with portrait subjects Sherri Mitchell, Bree Newsome and Reverend Lennox Yearwood, as well as artist Robert Shetterly. Moderated by Professor Brian Balogh of BackStory.

March 26, 4:30pm – 6:30pm, reception at the McIntire School of Commerce.

Since 2001, Shetterly has painted nearly 250 portraits of American politicians, activists, artists, writers, and other citizens working to inspire individual and collective action for the common good. He will unveil his most recent portrait, a Charlottesville activist, at the March 1 panel discussion. His series includes paintings of two other Charlottesville residents, educator and founder of The World Peace Game John Hunter and journalist and peace activist David Swanson.

People interested in supporting the Charlottesville exhibits can go to the AWTT donate page. “Americans Who Tell the Truth” is a registered 501(c)3 organization.

All contributions are tax deductible and go 100% toward funding the Charlottesville exhibits.

Additional venues and events may be added. Please visit our website for the most up-to-date information or email or call Julie Gronlund (434-466-3561) with questions.

