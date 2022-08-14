Rincones supplies game-tying, three-game homer to force extras, Richmond wins in 11
The Richmond Flying Squirrels fought back late to force extras and beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-6, in 11 innings on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.
The Flying Squirrels (52-54, 12-25) snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the series against the Sea Dogs (53-54, 23-15).
Trailing by three entering the eighth, Diego Rincones evened the score, 6-6, with a three-run homer. It was his eighth home run of the season.
In the top of the 11th, Casey Schmitt doubled off the left-field wall to score Carter Aldrete. Jacob Heyward added a second run with a sacrifice fly to open the lead to 8-6 against Portland reliever Dylan Spacke (Loss, 1-5).
In the bottom of the 11th, Cole Waites (Win, 3-3) retired three straight batters to finish the game. He also struck out three in a scoreless bottom of the 10th to strand two Portland baserunners.
Richmond took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Portland starter Sterling Sharp. Tristan Peters brought in a run with a groundout and Diego Rincones drove a sacrifice fly.
Ceddanne Rafaela cut the lead in half with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first. In the second, two runs scored on a throwing error by Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg to give Portland a 3-2 lead.
In the fourth, David Hamilton hit a solo homer and rehabbing Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández added a two-run double to extend the Sea Dogs’ lead to 6-2.
The Flying Squirrels closed the gap to three in the sixth inning when Aldrete grounded into a double play, scoring Rincones from third.
Dahlberg worked four innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Nick Avila pitched three scoreless inning and struck out five. Chris Wright did not allow a baserunner over two innings for the second time in the series.
The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Right-hander Wil Jensen (1-1, 3.92) will pitch for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Following this 12-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from August 16-21. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.