Richmond’s falcon named ‘Yellow’ released in Shenandoah National Park
The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro admitted a juvenile female Peregrine falcon from Richmond on June 17 after the falcon was found on the ground.
The fledgling had hatched on camera at the Richmond Falcon Cam nest box and was named “Yellow” by the Department of Wildlife Resources biologists.
“Yellow” was given a clean bill of health at the wildlife center, and wildlife experts prioritized returning her to the wild.
The staff at the Department of Wildlife Resources elected to release the bird using a “hack box” in the Shenandoah National Park instead of returning her to Richmond. Hack boxes are protected, artificial nests that help young birds transition to new habitats gradually.
Shenandoah National Park was chosen as a release site for two important reasons.
First, the rural environment lacks the dangers an urban setting like Richmond may present to a young falcon learning to hunt, fly, and survive.
Second, it provides an opportunity to re-establish the Peregrine falcon’s historic population range throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains.
For more information, visit wildlifecenter.org