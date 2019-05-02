Responsive web design: What it is, and why you need it

The world of web design can seem baffling but it doesn’t have to be. All you need is an understanding of the basic techniques and the support of a good web site design firm.

What Is Responsive Web Design?

Responsive web design uses the availability of data storage to allow the website to access a multitude of images and potential layouts. This results in the ability, via coding, for the web page to fit the screen it is being viewed on.

You probably know how frustrating it is to view a web page on a cell phone and have to keep scrolling to left and right. The idea behind responsive web design is to avoid this, the page will fit the screen you’re holding, regardless of what size that is.

In the past, this would only have been possible by creating multiple websites. A mobile device would have to visit a different site to the desktop one. This made creating websites more complicated and keeping all sites up to date time-consuming.

Fortunately, the use of grid technology when designing web pages has now made it possible for a query to be raised as you start to visit a website, the response will tell the site which style sheet should be used and you’ll see the website as it is intended to be seen.

Why It’s Relevant

An increasing number of users are accessing websites through mobile devices. Almost all users have very short attention spans are will quickly move to another page if the information is not easily accessible.

In short, if you don’t get this right you’ll be losing potential customers before they’ve even had a chance to see how amazing your site is!

This is why pages must load quickly and be configured for the size of the screen it is being viewed on. Loading your page quickly involves reducing images and content, customers can link to the relevant info. You need catchy headlines that grab their attention and make them want to look into your business further.

Taking The Next Steps

If you haven’t already considered responsive web design then it’s time you did. An easy way to check your current specs is to visit your website on several different devices, all with different screen sizes. If it looks right on each device you’re probably already using responsive web design.

However, it is worth checking with your web designer and looking at ways to improve your page load time. This is one area that will strongly influence conversion rates now and in the future. You need to get it right if you want to be at the top of your industry.

