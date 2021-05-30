Resources for getting your dream custom designed home

Published Saturday, May. 29, 2021, 8:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Now that everyone is spending more and more time at home, we understand better how we live. We have come to notice what we like and what we don’t. Areas that you use more often may now need a revamp, but if you do not know where to start, the whole process can seem a little bit overwhelming.

If you invest your money into your home wisely, then you will not need to touch it up for a long time to come. You may even have an idea of what you are after but do not know where to find it.

This is where a designer comes in. Their expertise in all things homely makes them a great resource when it comes to giving your house a much-needed makeover. So, where do you go?

Well, one of the best companies out there for a custom-designed home is Cottage. They make the entire process easy from start to finish, keeping you at the heart of everything they do.

What can they design?

The beauty of the company is that they always keep you in mind. That can design as large, or as little, a project as you need. They will always ensure that their designs fit your style and your needs.

Whether you want a modern, artsy house makeover or you have recently built a mini house in your back garden but need help designing the interior, Cottage is the people to consult.

What is the budget?

Just like they adhere to your style, they also keep your budget in mind. They will consult with you beforehand to find out all the information that they need. They will ask you for your budget and what you would like to get for that amount.

They work for you, making you feel as comfortable as possible. You are trusting them with your home. They will include you as much as you desire and want you to love the final product.

Can I design it?

After you consult with a member of the team, you will then meet with the design team. You can discuss any needs and wants and the color scheme, textures, and finished that you want. You can tell them precisely what you are looking for, or if you are unsure, you can ask them for their expert opinion.

They will then give you an estimate of the price, keeping your budget in mind the whole way.

Building process

Once everything has been approved, the team will get to work! They will keep you updated on the progress, and then once it is finished, it is yours to enjoy.

Summary

Although custom designing a space can seem exciting, it is a big task that can become daunting very quickly. By enlisting the help of a company like Cottage, you can have fun creating your dream home without any of the hassles.

Related

Comments