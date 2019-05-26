Reports: UVA gets Sam Hauser in brothers’ surprise transfer split

The Hauser brothers are splitting up, with UVA landing the older brother, Sam Hauser, as Joey Hauser is headed to Michigan State, according to published reports.

The brothers were the second- and third-leading scorers at Marquette in 2018-2019. Sam Hauser, a 6’8” junior, was a second-team All-Big East selection as a junior, averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game.

He would have to sit out the 2019-2020 season under NCAA transfer requirements, and would be eligible then to compete in the 2020-2021 season.

Joey Hauser had a solid freshman season at Marquette, averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.

The 6’9” forward would have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019-2020 season.

The addition of Sam Hauser, obviously, doesn’t help UVA in 2019-2020, aside from having a talented guy to help staff the scout team. The ‘Hoos still await word from rising 6’9” senior Mamadi Diakite, who declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, and has been working out for several teams, but is expected to return for his senior season.

There is an outside shot that 6’2” guard Kyle Guy, a two-time first-team all-ACC selection and the 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, could also return, but that one would be a surprise, given Guy’s solid showing at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine.

Story by Chris Graham

