‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy:’ Summit to recognize generosity of local individuals
Philanthropy Champions from Charlottesville and surrounding areas will be recognized at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) Philanthropy Day Summit on Nov. 17, 2022.
The program, according to a press release, celebrates, spotlights and advances diverse forms of philanthropy. Recognition in the program is part of CNE’s ongoing efforts to promote a more expansive and inclusive understanding of philanthropy that recognizes the profound generosity within our communities.
“We are honored to celebrate and promote these champions whose philanthropic giving is so crucial in building and supporting their communities,” Amel Gorani, CNE Deputy Director — Strategy, Equity, & Impact, said in the press release. “It is particularly timely for us to host the Philanthropy Champions recognition this year as the theme for the 2022 Philanthropy Day Summit is Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy. At a time when much attention is paid to divisiveness, these individuals are working every day to make connections and strengthen our social fabric.”
The is the first time CNE will host a celebration of local philanthropists. The project was initiated through a nomination process with guidance from community members to expand definitions and understandings of philanthropy.
Each Philanthropy Champion will receive a $500 award, be offered a free one-year CNE membership and receiving ongoing support to connect them to potential resources that support their work. Recognition of Champions this year is made possible by the support of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and an anonymous donor from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.
This year’s summit will recognize the following:
- Rosa Hudson’s contributions to the Monticello Area Community Action Agency and as the first Housing Counselor at Piedmont Housing Alliance.
- Dolly Joseph, Pat Seay and Kerney Eubanks for their work in providing fresh produce, material support and community space for the Ridge Street neighborhood and beyond.
- Rosa Key for fighting food insecurity as a member of Cultivate Charlottesville’s advocate team.
- Lois Castle for helping run the clothing closet at her local Catholic church in Stuarts Draft.
- Charles Lewis for his work on In My Humble Opinion, a radio program that builds community.
- Omwira Nkere for his support of refugee communities through volunteer-interpretation and extensive efforts to support refugees in need.
- Jaronda Miller-Bryant for exceptional support of college students, her commitment to health and wellness in the Black community, her contributions to the Black Empowerment Coalition and for mentoring young Black women.
- Charlottesville High School Black Student Union for their advocacy for healthier and financially accessible school lunches, and a community of unity and equity for all identities.
- Bass Wolf for his allyship and contributions to combat sexual violence, as well as his role in promoting liberation and social justice.
- Rocio Zamora and Jose Luis Hernandez-Sin Barreras’ Driver Privilege Card Team for years-long advocacy to extend driving privileges to immigrants that may not yet qualify for a standard license.
- Max Luna-UVA Latino Health Initiative for founding the initiative at UVA and contributing significantly to improve health outcomes in the Latino community.
- Zafar Khan for his instrumental role in supporting resettlement and food security for Afghan refuges in Charlottesville.
- Beverly Adams for her community service and advocacy for diverse groups through the Black Empowerment Coalition, the Women’s Initiative, the Links and the Deltas.
- Zeba Rizvi for her leading role at the Islamic Center for Central Virginia, her extensive inclusion efforts and formation of many new programs, including an afterschool Islamic education program.
- Gloria Beard for her efforts to provide holiday gift bags for Charlottesville seniors, her community engagement with the City Council and local media and her ideas as a long-time city resident.