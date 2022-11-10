‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy:’ Summit to recognize generosity of local individuals

Philanthropy Champions from Charlottesville and surrounding areas will be recognized at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) Philanthropy Day Summit on Nov. 17, 2022.

The program, according to a press release, celebrates, spotlights and advances diverse forms of philanthropy. Recognition in the program is part of CNE’s ongoing efforts to promote a more expansive and inclusive understanding of philanthropy that recognizes the profound generosity within our communities.

“We are honored to celebrate and promote these champions whose philanthropic giving is so crucial in building and supporting their communities,” Amel Gorani, CNE Deputy Director — Strategy, Equity, & Impact, said in the press release. “It is particularly timely for us to host the Philanthropy Champions recognition this year as the theme for the 2022 Philanthropy Day Summit is Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy. At a time when much attention is paid to divisiveness, these individuals are working every day to make connections and strengthen our social fabric.”

The is the first time CNE will host a celebration of local philanthropists. The project was initiated through a nomination process with guidance from community members to expand definitions and understandings of philanthropy.

Each Philanthropy Champion will receive a $500 award, be offered a free one-year CNE membership and receiving ongoing support to connect them to potential resources that support their work. Recognition of Champions this year is made possible by the support of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and an anonymous donor from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

This year’s summit will recognize the following: