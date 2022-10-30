Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
reimagining philanthropy for a healthier democracy subject of nov 17 cne summit
Culture

‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy’ subject of Nov. 17 CNE summit

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

center for nonprofit excellenceNational and local perspectives on the powerful connections between a strong social sector and a healthy democracy will take center stage at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence 2022 Philanthropy Day Summit.

The summit is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at The Wool Factory in Charlottesville.

Titled “Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy”, the summit will bring together collective voices and perspectives to consider mission-oriented philanthropy that uses the power of a thriving social impact sector to build a healthy and inclusive democratic society.

Attendees will include representatives from local government, the private sector, nonprofits, higher education, as well as grassroots community volunteers and advocates all united in their efforts to build equitable, thriving and just communities for all.

“National and international news continues to reinforce the reality that the social impact sector is crucial to strengthening and safeguarding key elements that characterize a strong democracy: empowered citizens, fair processes, responsive policy, information & communication, and social cohesion,” said CNE executive director Cristine Nardi.  “CNE’s mission to build community is inextricably tied to the necessity of developing and protecting processes, policies and engagement that weighs all citizens’ interests and values equally, provides for the common good, and establishes institutions that empower individuals to protect their rights.”

The summit will feature nationally recognized keynote speakers including Kristen Cambell, CEO of Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement, and Robert Dortch, board chair of Philanthropy Southeast.

The summit will conclude with three community conversations to identify specific issues and actions to strengthen the building blocks of wellbeing that enable all individuals, families and communities to thrive, ensuring everyone can participate in democratic processes and ensuring that those processes serve us effectively.

“We are excited to bring together a variety of voices and perspectives on this very urgent and wide-reaching topic while also continuing our annual Philanthropy Day focus on celebrating the philanthropist in all of us, and the power of our collective philanthropy to transform us and our communities”, said Nardi.

Details about the event, including registration for both the in-person and live streaming options in online at https://www.thecne.org/pday2022/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia museum of history & culture

First Fridays at VMHC to offer free admission, food trucks, entertainment, more
Crystal Graham
Shenandoah National Park

National Park offers free admission, fly fishing tips on Veterans Day
Crystal Graham

Shenandoah National Park has announced plans for their 2022 Veterans Day observance.  

wind energy

Agreement would guarantee customer cost protections on Virginia offshore wind project
Chris Graham

A settlement has been reached in a months-long dispute over Dominion Energy’s proposed Virginia offshore wind project.

virginia

Federal program funds $4M in grants to support development in Virginia’s Appalachia
Chris Graham
hammer

Tom H. Hastings: Hammers are for building things, not for attacking people
Commentary
church state

Bob Topper: The notion of America as a Christian nation is ironic
Commentary
vote

The power of the ballot: In which states do voters have the most, least?
Rebecca Barnabi