‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy’ subject of Nov. 17 CNE summit

National and local perspectives on the powerful connections between a strong social sector and a healthy democracy will take center stage at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence 2022 Philanthropy Day Summit.

The summit is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at The Wool Factory in Charlottesville.

Titled “Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy”, the summit will bring together collective voices and perspectives to consider mission-oriented philanthropy that uses the power of a thriving social impact sector to build a healthy and inclusive democratic society.

Attendees will include representatives from local government, the private sector, nonprofits, higher education, as well as grassroots community volunteers and advocates all united in their efforts to build equitable, thriving and just communities for all.

“National and international news continues to reinforce the reality that the social impact sector is crucial to strengthening and safeguarding key elements that characterize a strong democracy: empowered citizens, fair processes, responsive policy, information & communication, and social cohesion,” said CNE executive director Cristine Nardi. “CNE’s mission to build community is inextricably tied to the necessity of developing and protecting processes, policies and engagement that weighs all citizens’ interests and values equally, provides for the common good, and establishes institutions that empower individuals to protect their rights.”

The summit will feature nationally recognized keynote speakers including Kristen Cambell, CEO of Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement, and Robert Dortch, board chair of Philanthropy Southeast.

The summit will conclude with three community conversations to identify specific issues and actions to strengthen the building blocks of wellbeing that enable all individuals, families and communities to thrive, ensuring everyone can participate in democratic processes and ensuring that those processes serve us effectively.

“We are excited to bring together a variety of voices and perspectives on this very urgent and wide-reaching topic while also continuing our annual Philanthropy Day focus on celebrating the philanthropist in all of us, and the power of our collective philanthropy to transform us and our communities”, said Nardi.

Details about the event, including registration for both the in-person and live streaming options in online at https://www.thecne.org/pday2022/