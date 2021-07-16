Record-setting pace in big-money Virginia governor’s race

Published Friday, Jul. 16, 2021, 11:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe raised $7.52 million in the May 28-June 30 reporting period, more than double the fundraising haul of Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin.

This according to campaign finance reports on file with the Virginia Department of Elections.

Both had to endure tough nomination battles – Youngkin in a May GOP convention, McAuliffe in a June Democratic Party primary.

McAuliffe, buoyed by the $5.54 million head start that he got from beginning his campaign in the summer of 2020, has the huge advantage in cash on hand, at $9.03 million as of June 30, to Youngkin’s $2.64 million.

Youngkin, who reported $3.57 million in fundraising in the May 28-June 30 reporting period, of course has the advantage of personal wealth, and his reputed willingness to dip into his $200 million-plus net worth to finance his run.

“While Glenn Youngkin is trying to buy the governor’s office to enact his and Donald Trump’s out-of-step agenda, I can promise Virginians: I am running for governor for you,” McAuliffe said in a statement today. “Just as I did before, as governor I will get up every single day fighting to build a stronger Commonwealth. That means creating good paying jobs, making health care more affordable, and giving every Virginia child a world-class education.”

The bottom-line fundraising totals for each are jaw-dropping. McAuliffe has raised $20.11 million since launching his campaign last August, while Youngkin has raised $19.56 million.

For sake of reference, McAuliffe in his 2013 run for governor reported $39.0 million in campaign fundraising, nearly doubling the $21.11 million total from Republican Ken Cuccinelli, and in the 2017 race, Democrat Ralph Northam raised $36.89 million to Republican Ed Gillespie’s $29.35 million.

At the end of June phase of the 2013 cycle, McAuliffe was at $12.27 million in campaign fundraising. Northam in 2017 was at $8.43 million, and Gillespie was at $6.74 million.

What those contextual numbers suggest is that we could very well see the 2021 race get close to or maybe even pass the $150 million mark.

Which means, lots of commercials interrupting your local news, football games and YouTube cat videos.

Story by Chris Graham