Railroad work to require two temporary crossing closures

Work done by Norfolk Southern Railroad will require two temporary railroad crossing closures in Harrisonburg in June.

The first, at Country Club Road, will impact travel starting on the morning of Monday, June 10, and running through Friday, June 14. Country Club Road will be closed at Country Club Court and at 1515 Country Club Road, where American National University is located, throughout the duration of work on the crossing. Detour signs will be in place.

The second crossing closure will be on Reservoir Street, near M.L.K. Way. Reservoir Street will be closed throughout the duration of work, from the morning of June 18 to the afternoon of June 19, between M.L.K. Way and Dutch Mill Court. Detour signs also will be in place for this project.

