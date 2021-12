Railroad bridge work to affect traffic near Lynchburg Regional Airport

Bridge work on US 29 Business in Campbell County will affect traffic between US Route 460 and State Route 679 (Russell Woods Drive) on Dec 13 and 14.

Expect periodic road closures of up to 20 minutes at a time for both northbound and southbound traffic beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 11 p.m. and lasting until approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Flaggers and State Police will be on site to direct traffic. Expect delays.

