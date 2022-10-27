Menu
quiet quitting is a privilege for some not an option for others
Culture

Quiet quitting is a privilege for some, not an option for others

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
(© fizkes – stock.adobe.com)

The term “quiet quitting” gained momentum thanks to TikTok earlier this year, but marginalized workers have been quiet quitting for years.

Without the social media attention.

Now that white workers are quiet quitting, attention is on the workforce trend, according to a September 18 story on Business Insider.

“It’s not until it affects white people, it’s not until it affects heterosexual people, that we collectively say, ‘We got to start talking about this,'” Tiffany Jana, the CEO of TMI Consulting, said to Insider. “It’s not great people are being forced to act this way, but at the same time, it’s good it’s going mainstream.”

Quiet quitting this year became a solution for some, particularly in the younger generation, who saw themselves being taken advantage of at work. But Americans who are minorities have been working harder for less for generations, and quiet quitting is not an option for them when doing more than their white colleagues is essential to keeping their job position.

