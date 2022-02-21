PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED: These apps can save a life

Published Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, 1:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The launch of two lifesaving apps – PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED – will help residents and visitors in the Greater Charlottesville region suffering from cardiac arrest get the care they need faster.

In conjunction with regional public safety agencies, this new technology allows for CPR-trained bystanders to receive immediate alerts when a cardiac event happens in a public place within their immediate vicinity (approximately one-quarter mile), and map the location of the nearest AEDs.

“Other communities to implement this system have seen lives saved by adding this important element to the chain of survival,” said Sonny Saxton, executive director of the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center. “This year alone, our Public Safety Communications Officers have answered 9-1-1 calls for over 40 persons suspected to be not breathing or in cardiac arrest.”

Public safety leaders from across the region were on hand today outside of the Emergency Communications Center for the launch and demonstration of the PulsePoint mobile applications.

“A regional approach to public safety initiatives such as PulsePoint is not only an efficient and effective strategy, but it also builds and strengthens a united effort to create a safer and healthier community,” said Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston.

“For every minute that someone with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest goes without CPR and defibrillation, their chance of survival decreases by 7 percent to 10 percent,” said William Brady, MD, an emergency medicine physician at UVA Health and medical director for Albemarle County Fire Rescue. “PulsePoint alerts bystanders that someone needs help as well as the availability of nearby AEDs, enabling bystanders to provide lifesaving help before medical providers arrive on the scene. This early help delivered by bystanders can mean the difference between living and dying for the cardiac arrest victim.”

“When it comes to cardiac arrest, every second counts,” said Courtney Lambert, director of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Emergency Department. “Having a tool like this in the hands of our community members will increase the survival rate of those suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.”

“Our responder partners dedicate themselves to the well-being of our community, and now our community can join the effort in the seconds and minutes before they arrive on scene. Be a life saver,” Saxton said.

Download the apps at www.pulsepoint.org/download.

Hands-only CPR training is available from the following community partners. Both free and certified trainings are available.

Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, contact cpr@rescue1.org

Charlottesville Fire Department, contact Linda Johnson at JohnsonL@charlottesville.gov

UVA Health, register for classes at www.medicalcenter.virginia.edu/lslc

Sentara Martha Jefferson, register for classes at Family and Friends CPR | Sentara Healthcare